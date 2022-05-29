Owlet (OWLT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Owlet to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million -$71.70 million -3.34 Owlet Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.41

Owlet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Owlet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Owlet Competitors 154 689 953 28 2.47

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 70.80%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -158.71% -40.45% Owlet Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owlet competitors beat Owlet on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

