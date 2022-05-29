Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:PTN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40.
