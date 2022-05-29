Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

PANL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

