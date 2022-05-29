Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $$18.10 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
