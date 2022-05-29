Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

