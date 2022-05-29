Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.39. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $199.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -24.75%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

