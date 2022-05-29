Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

