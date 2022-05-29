Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
