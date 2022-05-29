Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$26,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,548,273.48.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 31,437 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$20,597.52.

On Monday, April 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 18,536 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,079.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 25,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,270.00.

Shares of CVE:PGZ traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 85,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,893. The stock has a market cap of C$104.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

