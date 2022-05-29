Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the highest is $70.56 million. Paya reported sales of $63.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $279.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.10 million to $280.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $314.85 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $330.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

