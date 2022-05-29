PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $839.00 million to $1.24 billion. PDC Energy reported sales of $537.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,421 shares of company stock worth $3,871,704. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.