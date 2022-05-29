Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $40.32 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

