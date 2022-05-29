Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.