Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
