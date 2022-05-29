Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth $4,211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.