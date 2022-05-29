Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
