Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PVSP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,490,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,242. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Pervasip alerts:

About Pervasip (Get Rating)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.