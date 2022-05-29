Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

