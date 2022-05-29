Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

