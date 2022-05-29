PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPHP opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

