Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.
Shares of PDD traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 31,700,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,026. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.
About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.