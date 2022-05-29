Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of PDD traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 31,700,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,026. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.