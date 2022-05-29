Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PME. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

