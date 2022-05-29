Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $78.72 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

