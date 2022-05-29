Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.57.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.