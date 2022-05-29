Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LUKOY stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Pjsc Lukoil has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.09 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUKOY. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

