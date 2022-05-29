PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MYPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of -1.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 191,400 shares of company stock worth $912,539 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

