Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.
Plus500 stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $20.04.
Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.