Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Plus500 stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

