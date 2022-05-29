Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

PCOM opened at $24.67 on Friday. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of 176.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

