Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Popular by 3,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

BPOP opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. Popular has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.