Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.82.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,266 shares of company stock worth $25,362,366 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

