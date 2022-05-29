Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 2,597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.