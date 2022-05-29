PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 66.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

