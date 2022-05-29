Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 26,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.34.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powertap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.