Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 26,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.34.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.