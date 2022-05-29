Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Head to Head Comparison

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 2.82 -$100,000.00 ($0.11) -16.18 Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.76 -$19.58 million ($2.30) -0.26

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,152.09%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -12.10% -26.05% -13.81% Nuwellis -237.48% -72.68% -62.63%

Summary

Precision Optics beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

