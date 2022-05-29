Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 18.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

