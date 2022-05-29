Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 18.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.
About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.