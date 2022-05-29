Progress Software Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

