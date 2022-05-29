Progress Software Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Progress Software has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
