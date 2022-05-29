ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
