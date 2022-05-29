PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get PROS alerts:

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PROS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.