Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

