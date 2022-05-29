Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $522.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.67 million to $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.