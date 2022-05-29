QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.83. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $139.76. 9,175,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,438. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

