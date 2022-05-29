Quantum-Si (QSI) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Quantum-Si to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantum-Si and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si Competitors 154 689 953 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Quantum-Si’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Quantum-Si Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A -$94.99 million -1.16 Quantum-Si Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.41

Quantum-Si’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quantum-Si rivals beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

