QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,951 shares of company stock valued at $318,467. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

