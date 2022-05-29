Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Quipt Home Medical reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

