Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.04. Qumu has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Qumu by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
