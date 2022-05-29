Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.04. Qumu has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Qumu by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

