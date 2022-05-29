Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Contrast

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rackspace Technology and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 5 4 0 2.44 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.07%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 573.76%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.30% 14.99% 3.20% OneConnect Financial Technology -31.00% -29.06% -13.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.66 -$218.30 million ($0.92) -10.26 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.86 -$198.66 million ($0.53) -2.66

OneConnect Financial Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

