RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,592,335 and sold 12,015 shares valued at $260,413. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
RAPT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 255,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,689. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
