RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 131,898 shares of company stock valued at $115,126 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

