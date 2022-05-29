RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
