Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of MRVL traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

