RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. 15,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,030. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.