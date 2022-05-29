Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Reading International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

