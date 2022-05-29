RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RealNetworks by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RealNetworks stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.59. 291,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

