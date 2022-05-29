RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

